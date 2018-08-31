Early morning burglary at Carpinteria cannabis site leads to two arrests

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in an attempted robbery that took place at a Marijuana Cultivation Facility near Carpinteria.

The suspects Tyrone Taylor, 31, of Lancaster and Henry Jernigan, 45, of Los Angeles face multiple charges.

Taylor and Jerrigan are facing multiple charges and through the investigation, police said the pair was also involved in a June 9, 2018 robbery at the same business located in the 1500 block of Casitas Pass Road. In that incident, police said our people held the security guard at gunpoint before fleeing with stolen property.

Taylor was booked on charges of possession of burglary tools, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jernigan is booked on charges of attempted robbery, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, vandalism, possession of tear gas, use of teargas and possession of a dirk or dagger.

Both suspects were also re-booked for the June 9th armed robbery on charges of kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit the crime.

Bail is set at more than one million dollars each.

If you have any information that would assist investigators, please call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two suspects have been arrested after an early morning burglary at a Carpinteria area cannabis site.

The marijuana cultivation facility is at 1530 Casitas Pass Road.

About 6:25 a.m. the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says employees found suspects on the property along with a U-Haul with Arizona plates. An alarm had also gone off.

The Sheriff's says one employee was sprayed with pepper spray as the suspects took off.

A good description of the vehicle alerted authorities in the region and the vehicle was spotted going Southbound on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol made a felony stop with weapons out after the van got off the freeway at Victoria Street. At one point extra officers were called out because the driver was evasive until he finally stopped and surrendered.

The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the van and the suspects. They say there may be more suspects linked to this team.

Neighbors say they saw the Sheriff's department's early morning response to the address. They say the site has been targeted before by criminals.

A security guard is at the front gate. It is a remote controlled wooden gate at the main entrance and is relatively new to the site.

The names and other information about the suspects are not known at this time.