Central Coast law enforcement agencies get new recruits

Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy graduation

LOMPOC, Calif. - Central Coast law enforcement agencies have hired new deputies and police officers with the latest graduation of recruits from the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy.

18 graduates received certificates of completion in the California Peace Officers Standards and Training Course during a ceremony Thursday morning at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The POST course consists of more than 850 hours and 21 weeks of instruction in areas including community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques and first aid.

The keynote address at the graduation ceremony for Academy Class 117 was delivered by retired police officer and current Allan Hancock College Board Trustee Dan Hilker.

"You're kind of like a raw knife now, all of that carbon is beat in and you're ready to be sharpened", Hilker told the 18 graduates, "the most important thing you can have is a good sense of humor and display common sense. That's going to get you out of just about any difficulty you face in law enforcement and follow the golden rule, treat people the way you want to be treated."

“Ethics above all else,” Hilker said, "really good police officers are always honest and ethical. That will get you through to retirement.”

All 18 graduates have already been hired by local law enforcement agencies.

Class 117 graduates are Anthony Estrada, Arroyo Grande Police Department; Jared Allegranza, Grover Beach Police Department; Joshua Ruiz, Grover Beach Police Department; Cody Birks, Paso Robles Police Department; Christopher Hart, Paso Robles Police Department; Brett Lowe, Paso Robles Police Department; Brandon Bracy, San Luis Obispo Police Department; Brandon Tyler, San Luis Obispo Police Department; Pedro Arreola, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office; Jessica Garcia-Millar, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office; Patricia Lessette Montalvo, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office; Joshua Pintor, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office; Eric Travis Fultz, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Justin Oropeza, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Nicholas Piecuch, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Janette Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Destry Valdez, Santa Maria Police Department and Estefany Cortes, UC Santa Barbara Police Department.