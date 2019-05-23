Safety

Caltrans begins project to remove El Campo Road and Highway 101 intersection

Safety project aims to improve four intersections

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:49 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 03:39 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Work is underway along Highway 101 to improve safety at four intersections but it wasn’t always clear that we’d get to this point.

About a week and a half ago, Vintage Wine Estates, the owner of Laetitia Winery, filed a lawsuit to challenge construction but late last week they announced they are working with the Grant family to find a long-term solution and a judge overturned a stop work order.

The asphalt may be smooth but it’s been a bumpy road to get to this point.

“Now that things have gotten approved and we got the green light to go ahead we will gladly do so, get ‘er done,” said Susana Cruz, Caltrans Public Information Officer. 

You’ve likely experienced the harrowing attempt at El Campo Road and you can now leave that in the rearview mirror. 

Cruz says Caltrans worked closely with the Grant family and Laetitia Winery to eliminate left-hand turns onto Highway 101 from El Campo Road.

“That’s us, we work with our stakeholders, that’s what we do and we get the ball rolling and now thank goodness will be able to complete this project. It will give us peace of mind,” said Cruz. 

It’s definitely giving James Grant some peace of mind, the Texas father says he’s relieved and energized that safety improvements are finally coming to four intersections between Nipomo and Arroyo Grande. 

There will be rumble strips and delineation on all four areas along the 101 between Los Berros Road and Traffic Way, including El Campo Road and Tower Grove Drive. The asphalt will also be removed from El Camp and Laetitia.

“We’re relieved because it was reported to us there were two near severe broadside collisions just this past week of people unsafely pulling out from El Campo so it can’t be started soon enough,” said Grant, Jordan Grant’s father. 

Grant’s son Jordan was killed on the stretch of road that crews are working on and he and his wife have led the charge for the operational improvement project. 

“We also think serious consideration needs to be given to lowering the speed limit until this is turned into a proper freeway. We think in the near term we need to organize a plan to get an overpass built in the section,” said Grant. 

While El Campo Road residents like Michele Dracup sympathize with the Grants, she thinks all that was needed was a stoplight. 

“Now I have to reschedule all my schedules just to do this,” said Dracup, referencing the now 10-minute commute she’ll have to take to get onto Highway 101 Northbound. 

However, Caltrans says getting the $250,000 project off the ground is all about safety.

“The sooner the better because it has posed a threat before, we want to take care of this,” said Cruz. 

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the week but officials are hoping to knock it out in two nights.

If you’re commuting, you can expect lane closures and delays northbound from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and southbound, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

