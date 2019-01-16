Safety

Burn zone evacuees return home after orders are lifted

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 10:50 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 01:48 AM PST

Burn zone evacuees return home after orders are lifted

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of folks living near burn areas in Santa Barbara County are breathing a sigh of relief. 

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management lifted the evacuation order Tuesday night but the stormy conditions are not over yet. 

“The debris basins didn’t catch a lot of debris coming down so we were very fortunate in the fact that we didn’t get hit as hard as originally predicted,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. 

With channels and creeks operating smoothly and as Tuesday’s storm started to weaken, Sheriff Brown got some promising news about Wednesday’s incoming system. 

“We got a message from the National Weather Service that the rainfall rates were predicted to be about a half an inch which is significant, per hour but it doesn’t reach the level or degree flows are highly likely,” said Brown.

With a recommendation from the Incident Management Team, Brown lifted evacuation orders just before 6:00 p.m.

Residents we spoke with who were returning home Tuesday evening were exhausted from the ordeal but most of all, relieved. 

Stephen Gilbar couldn’t bear to deal with a repeat of last year.

“It was so terrible last year, so dramatic we were out of this house for eight months,” said Gilbar. 

The Olive Mill Road resident planned to stay with family, weathering the storm by killing time downtown. Before he could settle in for the night he got a very welcome text alert.

“Out of the car, came home and the electricity was on, it was sort of normal,” said Gilbar. 

A new normal so to speak, combating evacuation fatigue. 

“Of course it’s better safe than sorry, since we were not evacuated last time but it was also really nice to be able to come home and sleep in our own bed and to be able to pack lunches for the kids so I’m really appreciative that the county lifted the evacuation orders knowing that there is no rain tonight,” said Susan Moe, an evacuee returning home to Montecito. 

With suit cases now unpacked, Sheriff Brown urges everyone to remain vigilant. 

