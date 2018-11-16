Safety

Be safe, be seen: free bike lights passed out in Isla Vista

Posted: Nov 16, 2018

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol Officers respond to thousands of bicycle involved crashes in the county each year and many of them are in Isla Vista. 

Hoping to make Isla Vista a bit brighter, CHP teamed up with area law enforcement, Cottage Hospital and the UCSB Student Bike Committee, passing out free lights, reflectors and helmets Thursday night. 

“There’s a lot of kids that are riding by that don’t have bicycle lights,they don’t have helmets, they don’t have any type of reflections on their bicycles or their body and what we’re trying to do is promote safety and we want them to be safe,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, California Highway Patrol.

Austin Castro was one of those kids without a light. “I have a bike light but it just died today,” he said. 

The UCSB Junior has seen plenty of close calls cycling around Isla Vista. 

“Biking around a lot, especially with all the crazy bikers especially in the fall season when all the freshman come, they don’t really know how to ride their bikes so they kind of hit a lot of people,” said Castro. 

Startling statistics are peddling the need to address bicycle safety concerns around campus. 

"In Santa Barbara County, in 2016 and 2017, we had nearly 6,000 crashes each year throughout the county. From 2017 to 2018 we had 121 bicycle collision and most of those are in Isla Vista,” said Gutierrez.

Which is why local enforcement and student and community leaders passed out close to 2,000 bike lights outside Pardall Center, helping students like Castro stay safe and seen. 

“Because the front, you can see where you’re going but the back when cars come up from behind you, especially if you’re waiting at the light, I can’t really see you which is very dangerous for you and any other pedestrian because they really can’t see at all,” said Castro. 

