Additional security fencing goes up at the El Estero wastewater treatment plant

Additional security fencing has been enhanced at the El Estero Wastewater treatment plant in Santa Barbara. The labor line site remains on the western end of Yanonali. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Large black metal security fencing has been improved around the El Estero Wastewater Treatment plant in Santa Barbara. It's in addition to the fencing already up at the site.

The current fencing project had an estimated cost at the time of bidding of $200,000.

Thursday afternoon those who were looking to get a cash job for the day, in the labor line location, were hanging around the area where the fence is going up.

Normally the gathering of workers stretches from east of the creek to about Calle Cesar Chavez.

The new fencing is now up to the walkway near the curb line.

The day laborers will still be using an authorized site, but not a large section of the block where they had extended their footprint.