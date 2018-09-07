SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Safety

Additional security fencing goes up at the El Estero wastewater treatment plant

Labor line location remains

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 01:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 01:34 AM PDT

Additional security fencing has been enhanced at the El Estero Wastewater treatment plant in Santa Barbara. The labor line site remains on the western end of Yanonali. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Large black metal security  fencing has been improved  around the El Estero Wastewater Treatment plant in Santa Barbara.   It's  in addition to the fencing already up at the site.

The current fencing project had an estimated cost at the time of bidding of $200,000.

Thursday afternoon those who were looking to get a cash job for the day, in the labor line location, were hanging around the area where the fence is going up.

Normally the gathering of workers stretches from  east of the creek to about Calle Cesar Chavez.

The new fencing is now up to the walkway near the curb line.

The day laborers will still be using an authorized site, but not a large section of the block where they had extended their footprint.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years