16-year-old injured in motorcycle crash at Oceano Dunes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was injured Tuesday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an off-road vehicle at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

According to California State Parks officials, the teen was riding in an area known as Maidenform Flats in a relatively flat area of the park.

At around 1 p.m., the teen was riding a motorcycle westbound with an off-road vehicle traveling in the same direction behind at about 30 mph. The motorcycle slowed down and made a U-turn which led to the two vehicles crashing head-on into each other.

The teen was thrown from the motorcycle and lost consciousness. He regained consciousness before State Parks Rangers and Lifeguards arrived at the scene.

Due to the remoteness of the area, the teen was transported for treatment with the help of an airship.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the off-road vehicle were part of a family group visiting from the Sacramento area. The vehicles were privately owned and everyone was wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The latest crash at the Oceano Dunes comes just days before the California Coastal Commission considers the future of off-roading at the popular recreation area.