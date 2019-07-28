News

Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 04:36 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:00 PM PDT

GLENDALE, Calif. - Voice actor Russi Taylor passed away Friday in Glendale, the Walt Disney Company said in a statement. She was 75 years old. 

Taylor was most well-known as the official voice of Minnie Mouse. She beat out 200 other hopefuls during a 1986 audition to win the coveted role.

Her career as a voice actor spanned nearly four decades, and over three of them were spent providing the voice of Minnie Mouse.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," said the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."

Among the most famous roles on Russi’s impressive extended resume of credits are Strawberry Shortcake, Baby Gonzo (of Muppet Babies fame), Pebbles Flintstone, Duchess the Cat in the film Babe, and Ferny Toro in Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks. She also provided the voice of Martin Prince and the twins, Sherri and Terri, on more than 100 episodes of The Simpsons, as well as the blockbuster feature The Simpsons Movie.

"Russi was as close as family; as wonderful, funny, and sweet as Minnie Mouse, and as talented yet humble as you would expect," said Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy and a longtime friend of Russi. "I will deeply and dearly miss her."

"I never wanted to be famous," she once said. "The characters I do are famous, and that's fine for me."

