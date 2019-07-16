Rollover crash in southern SLO County sends a 19-year-old to the hospital

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Keith Carls ( KCOY )

SOUTHERN SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A rollover crash in southern San Luis Obispo County has sent the 19-year-old driver to Marian Regional Hospital.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, on State Route 1 just north of Guadalupe, at Division street.

The Guadalupe Fire Department says she suffered moderate to severe injuries. They say passersby stopped to help her out of the wreckage. She was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital.

Heavy fog conditions at the time of crash may have contributed to the accident, coupled with a curve in the road.

The car reportedly flipped three times before landing in a farm field. The car narrowly missed a telephone pole.

Keith Carls ( KCOY )

Keith Carls ( KCOY )

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this single vehicle crash.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.