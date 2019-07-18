Rollover crash in Santa Barbara sends one person to the hospital

Ryan Fish ( KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A rollover crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara sends a man to the hospital.

A Mercedes Benz landed on it's roof after flipping over, landing on a tree.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, near the State Street freeway exit on Highway 101 going south.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident website, the driver in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Crews are on scene working to get the car out of the tree. The State street freeway exit is closed, so crews can clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story, updates will be made as soon as they become available.