Horse evacuated to Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than a dozen horses from the Woolsey Fire are taking refuge at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Some of the horses were stranded on Zuma Beach and in Malibu after the fire broke out.

The organization also took in horses, llamas, and various animals during the Thomas Fire.

For more information, click here or call 805-892-4484