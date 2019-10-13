Reported shooting near North F Street in Lompoc, Police are on scene investigating

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police are currently investigating reports of a shooting near the 700 block of North F Street.

Officials said at least one victim was injured.

Police said they could not give any information regarding other victims involved in the shooting.

It is still unclear if there were multiple shooters.

Police did say they are currently on scene and will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.