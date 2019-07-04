News

UPDATE: 7-year-old Parkview Elementary School student fighting for her life

Girl and mother shot inside Port Hueneme home

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 02:35 AM PDT

Questions surround VCFD response to 7-year-old shooting victim

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - UPDATE: New information in the investigation into Tuesday night's double shooting in Port Hueneme that left a 7-year-old girl fighting for her life and her mother badly hurt.

Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the child, Kaylanaa Davis, suffered a gunshot to the head and is in a coma in "serious and grave condition" at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

The mother, Maryam Davis, who is four months pregnant, was shot twice in the leg.

The police chief said investigators are speaking to the family and at this time have not ruled out the possibility that this could have been a gang or drug-related shooting. All angles for a motive are being investigated.

Salinas said the shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night on the 100 block of E. Pearl Street, in the living room of their home, about 150 yards from Fire Station 53 on N. Second Street. The girl's father immediately picked up his daughter and "ran with her in his arms to the fire station for assistance."

Chief Salinas released the following statement:

"This not something that typically happens in our small close knit community. It’s absolutely tragic and senseless. It doesn’t get more cowardly then negligently shooting into a residence where young children are present. We are asking everyone to please hold this seven year old victim in their thoughts and prayers."

Port Hueneme Police Sgt. Frank Torpey revealed earlier in a press release that despite numerous gunshots being fired during this incident, in this normally quiet neighborhood, not a single call for service was received regarding gunfire. People in the neighborhood were under the belief that the gunfire were illegal fireworks being emitted in the area.

Salinas confirmed that Kaylanaa was a student at Parkview Elementary School in the Hueneme School District.

He hoped to have additional information to release to the public sometime later Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: The emergency response and medical care from Ventura County Fire firefighters after a shooting is being questioned.

A shooting in Port Hueneme Tuesday night left a 7-year-old girl and her pregnant mother injured with gunshot wounds. The little girl shot in the head. After shots were fired, the girl was brought to nearby Ventura County Fire Station 53, where police say firefighters never rendered aid to the victim. Possibly believing the gunfire was still active. Police instead showing up and rushing the wounded girl to Ventura County Medical Center in a patrol car.

The young girl was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and is reportedly in a coma. Her mother was transported to VCMC and is in stable condition.

In response to the accusations Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen released this statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred overnight in Port Hueneme near our fire station. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the emergency response and medical services rendered to the mother and daughter following the shooting. VCFD is talking with firefighters and local authorities to determine the facts.”

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

