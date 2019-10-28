Pumpkin Killing! It's a thing

Pumpkin Killing- Its a thing

ORCUTT, Calif - Element Christian Church hosted its annual Pumpkin Killing event in Orcutt Hills.

Yes, apparently that's a thing!

The echo of "Fire!" exploded through the hills.

Apparently pumpkin launching is a new autumn sport!

"It's an event every year where we like to decimate pumpkins," said Pumpkin Killing organizer Sarah McCool .

The launch is loud and powerful but oh so fun!

"The best part is the pumpkin launching because you never know how that pumpkin is going to come out. It could go all the way over the hill or fall into pieces right outside the cannon," said Orcutt resident Jeremy Denton.

And if pumpkin launching is too big of a task, there was potato launcher too.

"It's the best location because you get to see everyone shooting the cannons and you get to hit dinosaurs and beach balls," said Orcutt resident Kaitlin Campbell.

The day was filled with all things pumpkin.

Pumpkin carving. Pumpkin pie in a cup.

And face painting for pint-sized pumpkin cheeks.

"I think this event is really cool because we get to hang out with our community, our friends, our family," said Campbell.

The event is held every year for residents and their families.

"We have some local growers who donate the pumpkins every year so it's a completely free event," said McCool.

"It's just a great because we all get to hang out together," said Campbell.