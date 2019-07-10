News

Public Safety Power Shutdowns could lead to multi-day outages

More batteries may be needed in emergency kits

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

Public Safety Power Shutdowns could lead to multi-day outages

GOLETA, Calif. - Recent Ridgecrest area earthquakes have encouraged Californians to build or re-stock emergency supply kits.

Santa Barbara County's Emergency Manager Brian Uhl said people stocking up should consider Public Safety Power Shutdowns (or PSPS) that could lead to multi-day outages.

"That is the power company deciding it is necessary to shut off the power in certain circumstances when we have periods of fire weather, so if that happens there is potential for the power to be shut off for up to 5 days, possibly longer, depending on the forecast," said Uhl, outside the Office of Emergency Management.

Next month the county will release a multi-day power outage preparedness list.

The list includes taking inventory of the items you have or need that rely on electricity.

"I always think that my batteries are good to go, and I always find that there is something wrong, so plan for things to go wrong. Your batteries aren't going to work, so have multiple backup batteries,"said Uhl.

Southern California Edison has a list that recommends having flashlights, radios, special batteries for medical needs and back up chargers for phones.

Other experts recommend have an emergency kit with a lid that you can carry. 

Bob Gonzales was shopping in the new Miner's ACE Hardware store in Goleta when he said, "Our son provided them for us, one in each car and a big one."  

Assistant store manager Will Sparrow said it's important to remember generators need fuel.

People who have them or buy new ones need to make sure they are used safely.

"I would recommend one of the larger units so you can run your home appliances like your refrigerator, said Sparrow as he stocked shelves for the grand opening on August 11. 

Southern Cal Edison has a https://prepareforpowerdown.com website to help people help themselves.

The county has https://ready SBC.org

Uhl said the county will have community meetings in August when it released multi-day power outage information.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities