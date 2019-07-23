Power outage near Goleta has been restored to all customers

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

GOLETA, Calif. - As of 9:19 p.m. So Cal Edison says all power has been restored.

Originally 4,384 people around the Goleta area are experiencing power outages.

We know it begins from highway 154 off of Turnpike.

Customers have reported power outages from Pintura, San Marcos and Sunrise village.

So Cal Edison says power should be restored by 9:30 p.m. but are still analyzing the cause of the outage.

Here is a link to So Cal Edison's direct page:

https://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status