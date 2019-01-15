Power outages reported in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people are without power in Santa Barbara Monday morning.

According to Southern California Edison, 1,412 customers were affected as of 7:40 a.m. Monday. The area impacted is inside Victoria Street and Gutierrez Street between Salsipuedes Street and Castillo Street.

The outage may be rain related but crews are investigating an official cause. It is unclear when the power will be turned back on.

A large tree also came down Monday morning near Ortega and De La Vina Streets in Santa Barbara.