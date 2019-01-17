Power restored to thousands of customers in SLO County

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. PG&E outage map showing impacted customers in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric reported a large power outage in San Luis Obispo County impacting thousands of customers.

According to the outage map on the PG&E website some 2,166 customers in Grover Beach and Pismo Beach were without power Thursday morning. The power outage was reported just before 3 a.m. and was investigating the cause. Since then power has been restored to the area.

It's not clear if these power outages are storm related.