News

Power outage affects nearly 5,000 Morro Bay PG&E customers

The utility company is working to determine cause

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 01:32 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:33 AM PDT

MORRO BAY, Calif. - UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The outage map on the PG&E website now estimate power to be returned by 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

There are 499 homes and business that remain without power.

____

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

PG&E's outage website now lists the estimated power restoration at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.

According to the PG&E website, 499 homes and businesses are still without power.

They estimate the power to return at 8:15 Thursday morning.

_____

A power outage is affecting nearly 5,000 PG&E customers in Morro Bay.

According to the utility company's outage website, the South side of the city is currently affected, starting near Elena street.

The outage was first reported just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to radio scanner traffic, fire crews were searching the area to try to determine a cause for the outage.

Crews were able to find a power pole that had its breakers tripped near Main Street north of Dunes Street, according to scanner traffic.

PG&E has said that the power would be restored around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Based on the PG&E outage map, places like the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, Morro Bay High School, and the Morro Bay Skateboard Museum were without power. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28