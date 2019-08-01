Power outage affects nearly 5,000 Morro Bay PG&E customers

Courtesy Google Maps

Courtesy Google Maps

MORRO BAY, Calif. - UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The outage map on the PG&E website now estimate power to be returned by 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

There are 499 homes and business that remain without power.

____

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

PG&E's outage website now lists the estimated power restoration at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.

According to the PG&E website, 499 homes and businesses are still without power.

They estimate the power to return at 8:15 Thursday morning.

_____

A power outage is affecting nearly 5,000 PG&E customers in Morro Bay.

According to the utility company's outage website, the South side of the city is currently affected, starting near Elena street.

The outage was first reported just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to radio scanner traffic, fire crews were searching the area to try to determine a cause for the outage.

Crews were able to find a power pole that had its breakers tripped near Main Street north of Dunes Street, according to scanner traffic.

Courtesy Google Maps

Courtesy Google Maps

PG&E has said that the power would be restored around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Based on the PG&E outage map, places like the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, Morro Bay High School, and the Morro Bay Skateboard Museum were without power.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.