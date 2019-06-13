Pot farm article puts Santa Barbara County on cannabis map

Santa Barbara County is focus of article about the size of legal pot farms near homes and wineries

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Critics of Santa Barbara County's handling of cannabis cultivation in the wake of legalization are applauding an article by Joe Mozingo in the Los Angeles Times.

The article is entitled; "The Worlds Largest pot farms, and how Santa Barbara opened the door."

Journalist and longtime Carpinteria resident Ann Louis Bardach said, '' This article is a game changer it really lays out in detail the egregious ethical lapses and breached in the creation of the Santa Barbara cannabis ordinance and explains why the effects have been so devastating to residents schools avocado growers and vintners and hallelujah, yes there's gonna be more lawsuits."

Bardach said there is no more denying what other new outlets have failed to cover as thoroughly.

"This board of supervisors in an underhanded secretive way, through advocacy committees, loaded with industry lobbyists, put together a bill that is a cannabis lobbyist's dream and they did it on the backs of residents, they did it on the backs of schools and existing ag, particularly avocados, and the wine industry. It is unacceptable and we are not taking it and we are going to fight and sue until we get our country back."

Mozingo infers cannabis industry lobbyists gained access to First District Supervisors Das Williams and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino by making campaign donations and socializing.

The reports said Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart hired a lobbyist as his chief of staff.

The article includes friendly emails that began with "Hey Man" sent from the President of the Carp Growers Cannabis Coalition to Williams and Lavagnino.

Williams took time out of a graduation to comment on the article that he calls one sided.

He said he has friends on both sides of the issue.

"Things are getting better, odor is less of an issue this year than it was before the ordinance took effect last November and marijuana revenue is going towards better enforcement it is going towards public safety needs, it is going toward saving most of the county's libraries and it is going towards a move that can do more alternative energy."



Mozingo writes that at the end of May growers has applied to plant 1,415 acres. He quoted a lobbyist who said they think it takes 1,100 acres to supply the entire state since there are not enough legal dispensaries to buy the pot being grown..

He also compared plans for a 147 acre pot farm near the wine region to 130 football fields. A football field is 1.3 acres.



Santa Barbara County's Deputy Executive Officer Dennis Bozanich said, "Remember we only have two applicants that have gone all the way through the land use permits and the licensing process operating in the county today and that is where you are going to see the full benefit of things like odor control, things like security plans knowing what is being cultivated and where and how much."

He said a dozen have land use permits and there are 117 in a queue.

"Are there some sights large here, yes but this is an Ag based county. We have 765,000 acres ag- zoned land in this county. If someday we have 2000 acres of cannabus that is 0.18 percent of all of the ag zone land in Santa Barbara County. "

Bozanich said the article is likely to be talked about by county leaders for days to come.