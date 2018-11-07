Politics

Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 11:59 AM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:37 PM PST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is out.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump named Matthew G. Whitaker as Sessions' temporary replacement at the Justice Department. Whitaker is currently the Chief of Staff to Sessions.

Several media outlets are reporting that Sessions submitted his resignation in a Letter to Trump.

This is a developing story.

 

 

 

--UPDATE FROM CNN--

President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"At your request I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general, the President said.

Whitaker is expected to take charge of the the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well ...We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date," Trump tweeted.

The move is an abrupt end to what had been a tumultuous tenure for Sessions, originally one of Trump's earliest and most loyal surrogates as an Alabama Republican senator. He was a key figure in effectuating Trump's vision for America and significantly rolled back Obama-era policies on immigration, police reform and civil rights.

Sessions was an enforcer of much of the Trump administration's hardline approach on immigration and regularly praised the President's tough words on crime. But even as he continued to implement the Trump agenda, his relationship with the President remained strained and fraught for months due to the ongoing Mueller investigation.

Sessions received the request to resign from Kelly, not the President, on Wednesday morning, an administration official said. It is not clear whether Mueller was told ahead of time.

Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is "extremely" satisfied with his Cabinet.

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

Top 10 Pop songs of 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Top 10 Pop songs of 2018

On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

Highest-paid models of 2018
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hudson Yards

Highest-paid models of 2018

Photos reveal children sleeping on ground at border station
Provided by Source to CNN

Photos reveal children sleeping on ground at border station

'Seinfeld' stars after 'Seinfeld'
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for NEON

'Seinfeld' stars after 'Seinfeld'

On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day

Greatest R&B artists of all time
RCA Victor Records via Wikimedia Commons

Greatest R&B artists of all time

Notable deaths of 2019
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2019

On this day: May 12
Miniwiki.org via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 12

On this day: May 11
Getty Images

On this day: May 11

On this day: May 10
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey via Getty Images

On this day: May 10