Immigrant advocates react to Supreme Court census decision

Jun 27, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thursday's Supreme Court ruling means a hold on a citizenship question on the 2020 census, at least for now.

That decision allows Santa Barbara immigrant advocacy groups to exhale a bit.

"A lot of us are very relieved," says Frank Rodriguez, organizer at Santa Barbara CAUSE.

Many experts believe the citizenship question would discourage thousands of undocumented immigrants from taking the census. 

A massive census undercount can lead to communities losing millions in federal funding.

The Public Policy Institute of California estimates there are more than 120,000 undocumented immigrants in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, combined.

"It's a question that brings fear to reporting about what the census is all about: getting a clear count of how many humans live among the populations we live in," Rodriguez said.

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he will ask his lawyers if they can delay the census until the Supreme Court is given additional information to make a final decision.

The Trump administration can still try again to get the courts to approve the question on the census. The administration says the move is to better comply with the Voting Rights Act.  

Many in Santa Barbara believe the real reason is less noble.

"I think that's just a lot of political maneuvering that is based on increasing fear… and the anti-immigrant sentiment that we really feel that we need to move beyond," Rodriguez said. "We need to learn how to live with our community members."

This decision comes as rumors of potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids swirl over Santa Barbara immigrant communities. Every indication is those fears were likely unfounded.

The census, however, creates another avenue of fear.

"You're not gonna get accurate data back from the community because a lot of people are gonna be scared to fill it out [if the citizenship question appears]," said Gerson Hernandez, who noticed a significant decrease in traffic at his phone store on Milpas Street during the ICE raid rumors. "Because if you put 'no,' then, you know, could you be going on a list? Could you become a target? I don't know."

