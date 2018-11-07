Hundreds in Santa Barbara County show up on Election Day to register to vote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Generally, Election Day can be chaotic and at times, downright intimidating with all of those big lines at the polls.

Santa Barbara County in particular benefits from mail-in ballots, however, with the large numbers of voters expected to participate in the 2018 Midterm Elections -- more than any other in recent memory -- we decided to ask county election officials if there were any unexpected issues. There was one big one.

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder Joseph Holland said the biggest issue Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County election officials was "the number of voters who came in to our three offices [Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria] and registered to vote on Election Day."

Holland explained this action of registering to vote so late in the game is called Conditional Voter Registration in order to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

Holland said hundreds of these so-called Conditional Voters showed up Tuesday night.

Election officials expect a historic turnout in terms of number of votes cast for a mid-term election. More concrete numbers are expected to come out on Wednesday and days ahead.

