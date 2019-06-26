House passes $4.5 billion aid package aimed at protecting migrant children

Getty Images

(CNN) - The House of Representatives approved a $4.5 billion in aid for the crisis along the U.S. - Mexico border today.

The bill passed in a largely party line vote, with democratic support, republican opposition, and a veto threat from the president.

Although the bill ultimately won broad support from democrats, it followed party infighting over the details of the package.

Several agencies need funding for the crisis, including the office of refugee resettlement, which is set to run out of money by the end of the month.

A bipartisan bill has advanced out of committee in the senate. It would allocate $4.59 billion for the border crisis.

However, it is considerably different from the house bill, leading to uncertainty about whether the two chambers can make a deal.

Even if they do, it's not clear that president Trump will sign off.

