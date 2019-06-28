Politics

Another 10 Dems on tap: Santa Barbara group hosts brewery debate watch party

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:35 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:35 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If the Democratic debates were a music festival some may consider Thursday the headlining act. 

A Santa Barbara group that formed after President Donald Trump was elected held a viewing party at Third Window Brewing.

Keith Carlson says the biggest challenge facing Democrats as they look to 2020, is winning. 

Another night, another debate - this time with four of the five candidates leading early in the polls.

For some tuning in, it’s all about finding the candidate that will defeat Donald Trump

“We had an election here in town where there were so many candidates that were on the progressive side that they undermined each other. We can’t have that, that puts us back,” Mitchell Kriegman of Santa Barbara.

As Kriegman tries to zero in on who can make a name for themselves and “deal with Trump” in the next step, he’s focused on the humanitarian crisis at the border.

“The treatment of immigrants is beyond the pale of anything that I ever grew up with thinking Americans could ever do,” said Kriegman

Officials with Indivisible Santa Barbara are also paying close attention to where the candidates stand on healthcare and climate.

“Kamala [Harris] has done a great job tonight. Last night I think Cory Booker did a really good job. [Julián] Castro did a really good job and you know Bernie [Sanders] and [Joe] Biden are doing great too,” said Carlson, Indivisible Co-Chair. 

Another takeaway, creating a sense of community where people can come together.

“We want people to really get themselves informed. We want them to see how much great activity there is and how many great ideas there are on the Democratic side,” said Kriegman

A Spokesperson with the Santa Barbara County Republican Party says the Democratic candidates for president are on a high-speed train to the left with no brakes and they are leaving the middle class in the rear-view mirror. They will make big government even bigger and will ruin our economy with their socialist policies. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21