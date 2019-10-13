Police search for shooting suspect in Lompoc, police surround neighborhood

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department surrounded a neighborhood on North A and Maple Street.

It happened Saturday, October 12, around 5 p.m.

Lompoc police said they were searching for a shooting suspect in the area. Police were seen searching an empty vehicle that was left in front of a neighbor's driveway. Neighbors told us that vehicle belonged to the suspect.

We spoke with one neighbor who watched police as they searched the empty vehicle.

"I live here and I saw the swat team and the Lompoc police and officers and canine, and they were doing a good job trying to find the suspect," Mark Raygoza.



Canine dogs were on scene assisting with the search as well. The Lompoc Police department could not release any information on the suspect, or wether he was involved in past incidents. For the reason being that this investigation is still on going.

All this comes after Lompoc police were searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this week in Vandenberg Village.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were called in as back up after the suspect's vehicle was found parked along the 500 block of sunbeam road in South Vandenberg village.

For the reason that, the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, police told people living in the area to shelter in place.



Again, Lompoc Police have not confirmed these two incidents involve the same suspect who they were looking for on Saturday night. They did not want to release any further information.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.