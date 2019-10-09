News

Police search for credit card thieves caught on camera at local stores

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 09:31 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:30 PM PDT

Credit card thieves on the loose

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara detectives are trying to catch thieves who used stolen credit cards at the Apple store, Target, Best Buy, Macy's and other stores.

They said the crimes serve as a reminder not to leave wallets and purses in plain sight.

The Victims Property Crimes Unit released photos of a woman with long blonde hair, wearing sunglasses on her head, a white Nike shirt, and dark leggings, and a man wearing glasses, a button-up shirt, and black pants.

Surveillance video shows her shopping in the liquor section of a Target store, and him shopping in the Apple store.

Police said the suspects targeted purses and wallets left unattended indoors and inside vehicles.

They are accused of spending thousands of dollars before the victims knew their cards were missing.

The Police Department would like to remind people to lock up and to keep an eye on their wallets.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kyle Rapp at (805) 897-2331, or to make an anonymous tip by calling (805) 897-2386.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5