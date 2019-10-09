Police search for credit card thieves caught on camera at local stores

Credit card thieves on the loose

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara detectives are trying to catch thieves who used stolen credit cards at the Apple store, Target, Best Buy, Macy's and other stores.

They said the crimes serve as a reminder not to leave wallets and purses in plain sight.

The Victims Property Crimes Unit released photos of a woman with long blonde hair, wearing sunglasses on her head, a white Nike shirt, and dark leggings, and a man wearing glasses, a button-up shirt, and black pants.

Surveillance video shows her shopping in the liquor section of a Target store, and him shopping in the Apple store.

Police said the suspects targeted purses and wallets left unattended indoors and inside vehicles.

They are accused of spending thousands of dollars before the victims knew their cards were missing.

The Police Department would like to remind people to lock up and to keep an eye on their wallets.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kyle Rapp at (805) 897-2331, or to make an anonymous tip by calling (805) 897-2386.