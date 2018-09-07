Police investigating Santa Maria injury hit-and-run

Police investigate a hit-and-run at Miller and Main Street. (Photo: Santa Maria Police)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened at Main Street and Miller Friday morning.

The department's twitter page shared information about the crash.

An older-model red Toyota sedan and white Honda crossover were involved. The cars remained at the scene but witness told police that two men were seen running from the area.

One woman suffered minor injuries in the accident. The roadway has since been reopened.