Police investigating Santa Maria injury hit-and-run

Miller and Main Street back open

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 07:49 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 08:02 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened at Main Street and Miller Friday morning.

An older-model red Toyota sedan and white Honda crossover were involved. The cars remained at the scene but witness told police that two men were seen running from the area.

One woman suffered minor injuries in the accident. The roadway has since been reopened.

