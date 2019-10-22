Police investigating after body found in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body.

The body was found at 4:53 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of South Broadway, near the Albertsons and Jack in the Box.

Officers say there was nothing to indicate suspicious circumstances of the death.

They say it may have been a homeless person.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office along with police are continuing to investigate the death.

If you have any information, contact the Santa Maria Police Department.