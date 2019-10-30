Police conduct tobacco compliance checks in Morro Bay

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Officers from the Morro Bay Police Department, conducted a tobacco compliance and enforcement throughout the city of Morro Bay.

It happened on October 29th, for the violation of selling, furnishing and providing to people under 21-years-old any tobacco products.

Police confiscated cigarette's, cigarette papers, blunt wraps, chewing tobacco and other products.

During the operation, seven people were in violation of either purchasing for or providing tobacco to people under the age of 21.

The seven people were issued misdemeanor citations and given a future court date.

The operation was part of the city of Morro Bay's efforts of public education, youth outreach, and enforcement of tobacco state laws.

There will be future tobacco compliance checks and decoy operations in effort to reach a goal of 100 % compliance.