Pismo Beach fireworks show dazzles thousands

Pismo Beach Fireworks

PIMSO BEACH, Calif. - Pimso Beach held its annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July holiday.

The Pismo Beach Pier had hundreds of spectators who came to see the show.

Officials estimated that over 100,000 visitors came in for the holiday celebrations.

They noted that the holiday weekend will bring in $1.5 million dollars for local businesses.

But one of the best parts of the night was that spectators could watch for free on the beach and pier.

"The sunset was beautiful tonight, we are excited for the fireworks to start, everyone has been so happy I haven't seen a sad face on anyone, everyone is super excited having a lot of fun enjoying good food and family," said attendee Actor Chase Bloomquist.

The city spent a pretty penny to make the show happen shelling out $65,000 to put on and maintain the show.

The night ended on a good note with no major incidents.