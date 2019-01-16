News

People weather the rain in different ways in downtown Santa Barbara

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:32 PM PST

Downtown Santa Barbara stayed busy...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rain didn't keep people away from downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

Many people opened their umbrellas and strolled State Street.

On the same night the Office of Emergency Management lifted an evacuation order impacting about 3,600 people, volunteers fanned out to invite homeless people to the Freedom Warming Center.

When the shelter at the Unitarian Church in Santa Barbara filled up they opened an overflow shelter nearby.

Shelter supervisor Caleb Brown said, "A lot of the shelters won't except people if they're intoxicated or have been drinking, but we do. We try to get everybody in here, as long as they obey the rules, they come in, and they get a nice, dry, warm place to sleep for the night."

Brown said people can help by donating new socks. "Socks new socks are like gold to the homeless." 

Some people headed to businesses selling hot coffee and other warm beverages while others opted for cold treats. Creamologists at the Creamistry on State St. said people like to come in and watch them create ice cream with nitrogren.

Jake Gotta said,  " I was kind of surprised, but we have a lot of customers in here earlier um I don't know , people kind of like the place I guess."

Dog owners couldn't wait all day to walk their dogs.  Some of them dressed their pets in rain coats.

Jody Boyman said her rescue dog, Jace, didn't want to go out during the heavy downpour, but once it lightened up, he seemed anxious to go. 

"He walks me, I don't walk him," said Boyman.

Forecasters recommend keeping your rain gear handy, since since another big storm is on the way. 

