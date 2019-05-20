People planning trips line up for Passport Fair in Oxnard

Passport Fair (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Post Office located at 1961 N. C Street hosted the first of two Passport Fairs on Sunday.

Another Passport Fair will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Passport Office had extra staff on hand to help and offered passport photos for convenience.

People started lining up before the doors opened.

Customers can save time by downloading and filling out the forms required.

Visit https://usps.com/passport or https://travel.state.gov/passport

They can also call (877)-487-2778 toll-free for information.