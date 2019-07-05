A bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver near Santa Barbara early Friday morning

(Chris Escobar / KEYT )

(Chris Escobar / KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fatal accident has been reported near Santa Barbara by the California Highway Patrol.

A woman driving a car hit a 54-year-old man on a bicycle around 12:40 a.m. Friday, on Modoc road near Encore drive, according to CHP.

CHP says he was riding Westbound on Modoc on a bike that had no reflective elements, and was hit hard. He was also not wearing a helmet and was not in a bicycle lane.

The driver of the car told CHP she did not see the driver, according to the CHP. It is not yet known if the bicyclist was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officials say the female driver waited for authorities to arrive and fully cooperated.

They say they do not believe she was under the influence of any substance. She had two other passengers, believed to be her family members, with her at the time of the accident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies along with the CHP initially responded to the incident.