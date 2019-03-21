Peabody Elementary School puts on student-run production of Genie-Us

Peabody Charter Elementary puts on GeniUs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Peabody Charter Elementary School in Santa Barbara held a dress rehearsal Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Upstarts Youth Theatre are putting on a show called "Genie-Us." The students are involved in every part of the original 90-minute production.

"It is the only charter school in the entire state that has it own youth theatre company, The Upstarts, and it's our 20th years," said Emma-Jane Huerta, Youth Theatre Director.

"Genie-Us" opens Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. and performances will be held Friday and Saturday nights at the same time. There is also a matinee Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the door at Peabody Charter School at 3018 Calle Noguera off upper State Street.