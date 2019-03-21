Peabody Elementary School puts on student-run production of Geni-Us

Peabody Charter Elementary puts on GeniUs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Peabody Charter Elementary School in Santa Barbara held a dress rehearsal Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Upstarts Youth Theatre are putting on a show called "Geni-Us." The students are involved in every part of the original 90 minute production.

"It is the only charter school in the entire state that has it own youth theatre company, The Upstarts, and it's our 20th years," said Emma-Jane Huerta, Youth Theatre Director.

"Geni-Us" opens Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. and performances will be held Friday and Saturday nights at the same time. There is also a matinee Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the door at Peabody Charter School at 3018 Calle Noguera off upper State Street.