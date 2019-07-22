News

Patriarch of the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, Jim Dietenhofer, dies at age 72

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 01:12 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:13 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Patriarch, and co-founder of the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, Jim Dietenhofer, has died at the age of 72, from cancer. 

Dietenhofer and his son, Jamie, founded the Buellton-based brewing company in 2010. The company now has over 6 locations, in Buellton, Los Olivos, Arroyo Grande, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Westlake Village. 

A public announcement was made by Dietenhofer's son Jamie on Facebook Saturday. In it he wrote, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce that we lost my father today (saturday)  to cancer. James Dietenhofer was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, friend, coach, business partner, cheerleader, shoulder to cry on, fellow soldier and much, much more."

The cities of Buellton and Los Olivos flew city flags at half staff, in honor of Dietenhofer's longtime commitment to community service. 

 

 

 

 

He is survived by his wife, their son and daughter, and several grandchildren. 

A memorial service will be held at 2pm Saturday the 27th at St. Mark’s Church, at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.

There will be a reception to follow at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in  Buellton after the service. 

Instead of bringing flowers to the service, Jamie asks people to instead make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society in his father's name. 

 

