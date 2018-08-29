SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Patch ripped off of service dog's vest outside of a Lompoc Elementary school, family says

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 07:38 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 07:50 PM PDT

Patch ripped off of service dog s...

MISSION HILLS, Calif. - Rylee Heathman and Buck are both classmates and best friends navigating the new school year together.

"It's awesome - [the dog] is making new friends, I'm making new friends throughout the school year, new teacher and all and he's a really good companion," Rylee said. 

Buck the service dog goes to school with nine year old Rylee to help her manage her disabilities that include anxiety and cerebral palsy. He's the only service dog in the entire Lompoc Unified School District.

"He helps me if there's things going on, if there's like fire drills and stuff, if the alarm goes off he helps me if I get a little startled and stuff," Rylee explained. 

Last week, the two had what Rylee says was a creepy interaction with a stranger outside of school.
A stranger ripped one of the Velcro patches off Buck's service vest that doubles as her backpack and walked away.

"I felt really shocked, depressed and upset a little bit because I wasn't expecting an adult to be stealing something from a child, something that they really need, something that's really important," said Rylee. 

The Lompoc Unified School District says it's investigating this incident and are taking it very seriously.

Rylee's grandmother, LeAnne Woolever is now hoping for the patch to be returned as she says they can be quite expensive to buy again.

"I don't know what the purpose of that was or why he did that but hopefully by doing this he will think twice about doing something like this again," Woolever said. 

She'd like people to take into account that service dogs are not pets.

"People want to pet and they want to feed him when he has his vest on and he's been trained to do a specific job and he needs to be able to concentrate and do that job for Rylee."

The family did not want to share which elementary school Rylee goes to, but ask if you have the patch please return it to the front office.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29