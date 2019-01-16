News

Paso Robles soon to get new digital TV signal

Analog transmitter remains on ahead of new install

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 04:30 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 11:06 AM PST

UPDATE:   

Analog channel 44 has been restored on the Paso Robles transmitter while work is done to install the digital transmitter.  There is no specific date for the conversion from analog to digital, but it is expected in the next few months.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Paso Robles television viewers will soon have a new digital signal bringing better picture quality to northern San Luis Obispo County.

As part of the national change from analog to digital television, KCOY 12's analog transmitter in Paso, transmitting on channel 44, was among the last still broadcasting in the old format.  As of Monday, the analog signal was turned off.  The spectrum from that old signal will be going to broadband service for T-Mobile.

With the old transmitter shut down, engineers will now begin the process to replace that old signal with new digital.  It will allow digital sets (and analog sets with a digital converter) to receive KCOY 12, Fox 11, and Grit Television.  Once the signal is up and running, all over-the-air viewers in Paso Robles will need to rescan their sets or digital converters to receive the new channels.  Cable and satellite customers don't need to make any changes.

Viewers who have only an older analog television set without a digital converter will need to acquire one in order to continue watching television on that set.

Engineers have not yet given an expected day for the new signal to go on the air, but it will be announced here when it happens.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


