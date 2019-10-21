UPDATE: Oxnard Police found missing adult man and is reunited with family

(Oxnard Police Department)

(Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATE: The Oxnard Police Department have found missing dependent adult male safely and has been reunited with family.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Mr. Faustino Figueroa, 73 years old, likely bicycled away from his home in the 900 block of Indigo Place, Oxnard, around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Mr. Figueroa was described as a Hispanic male, 5'-10" and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, and black pants.

It is unknown where he may have gone. If you see Mr. Figueroa, please contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch center at (805) 385-7740.