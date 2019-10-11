Oxnard police looking for missing teen

MGN

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at risk missing teenager.

14-year-old Robert Anderson was reported missing around 11:21 pm Thursday. Police believe he walked away from home on the 3600 block of Olds Road.

Anderson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall who weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt

If you have information please contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7740