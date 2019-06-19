Missing 94-year-old man found safe and returned to his family

Courtesy: Oxnard Police Department

Update: 2:44 a.m.:

Mr. Medrano was found safe by an Oxnard Police Officer, and has been reunited with his family.

The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 94-year-old man.

Rafael Medrano was reported missing Tuesday night, and was last seen near Cooper Road and Grant Avenue in Oxnard around 5:30 p.m. He lives on the 100 block of South Grant Avenue.

google maps

Police say Medrano was last seen wearing a brown Jacket, Khaki pants and Khaki hat. He also uses a red walker to get around. He's described as a Hispanic male,weighing about 170 lbs, and is 5 feet and 7 inches tall.