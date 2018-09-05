Oxnard man survives cancer then dies from gunshot wound

OXNARD, Calif. - Flowers, photos and heartfelt messages fill Melissa Mendoza’s living room in her Oxnard home.

Melissa and her family are mourning the loss of 56-year-old Michael Mendoza after he died last month from injuries after a gunshot wound.

On July 11th, Mendoza survived after he was shot in the head outside his apartment complex on the 1300 block of Edgewood way in Oxnard.

He was admitted to Ventura County Medical Center in stable condition. Mendoza was released from the hospital nine days later.

“He walked out of there like nothing,” said Melissa. “He had a bullet in his brain but that didn’t stop him from having that in him to fight for his life.”

This wasn’t the first time Mendoza had a life-altering scare. Months earlier, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Oropharyngeal cancer.

“The day he was shot, he had one remaining radiation therapy,” said Melissa.

Still with the bullet in his head, Melissa says Mendoza went back to living his everyday life, but complications from the brain injury landed him back in the hospital.

“We realized he is not invincible and the bleeding did start again and things were getting worse,” said Melissa. “We were literally at his side and it just stopped. His heart stopped and his breathing stopped.”

Oxnard Detective, Jaime Miranda is investigating every lead in this homicide case.

“People have come forward since Mr. Mendoza has passed,” said Miranda. “We’ve interviewed some of them and its taken us in different directions and so we’re trying to look at every possible angle.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

Mendoza’s death is the 11th homicide in Oxnard this year.