Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado to stay open after Old Spanish Days Mercados comes to a close

Tamales for sale all weekend at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When official Old Spanish Days Mercados comes to a close Our Lady of Guadalupe church will be celebrating fiesta for one more day.

The popular mercado is the only one to stay open on Sunday.

It is located on the corner of Nopal and Montecito Streets near Milpas in Santa Barbara.

It is where customers will find mothers and grandmothers cooking up tomales.

They usually sell out.

Other volunteers are also serving up tacos, elote, churros and more.

Longtime volunteer Anthony Rodriquez, said, "It is a family affair, it is the most authentic food and it is made with love so come on down."

It is the church's biggest fundraiser of the year.