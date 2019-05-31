On the Road

Commuter survey tracks trends, highlights train and bus alternatives

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:53 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's been more than a year since the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner added an extra train, giving Ventura County and Carpinteria commuters a new way to get to work in Santa Barbara or Goleta. 

Now, those commuters have a chance to speak their mind.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Ventura County Transportation Commission and others are asking those who go from Ventura County or Carpinteria to the Santa Barbara area for work take a new online survey.

"What's working, what's not working?," Lauren Bianchi Klemann of SBCAG said. "We've asked people who've ridden the train, are regular riders, to those who've never even tried the train."

The survey, which launched Thursday and is open until June 17 at 9 a.m., asks people how they commute and why. Those who complete the survey will be entered to win an iPad or folding bike.

The hope is the feedback can help improve local transportation alternatives—like buses or trains—and get more people to take a train or bus instead of drive.

"We know it's a big step to change how you commute," said Whitney Rush of Traffic Solutions, a division of SBCAG. "You're changing your behavior. So we want to get more people to try it to make the switch, just once. See if it works for them."

Right now, morning Surfliner commuters have only one option: a train that arrives in Santa Barbara around 7 a.m. That may be too early for some to consider switching.

"We certainly recognize the train does not work for every commuter," Rush said. "So we encourage them to look at the whole breadth of options between Ventura County and Santa Barbara County."

The survey is also meant to shed light on that breadth of options, which includes the VCTC Coastal Express commuter bus and MTD buses and shuttles in Santa Barbara, which have more flexible schedules than Amtrak.

Rush says she has personally gotten a lot of feedback from commuters, and she says many have stopped driving in order to take the less stressful commute on the train or bus.

"So many people just accept their commute," she said. "But having two hours back to decompress—and then you're more present at work and more present at home—and hearing those positive stories, for us, is really affirming about using alternative transportation in the county."

You can find the survey here.

