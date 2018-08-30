Olive Mill and San Ysidro Road Roundabout projects proposed

Open house held to show off proposed roundabouts in Montecito area

MONTECITO, Calif. - Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County public works teamed up to host an informational open house to discuss roundabouts.

People packed the Chase Palm Park Center in Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening to look at preliminary designs for roundabouts along the 101 in the Montecito area.

One would replace a busy intersection at San Ysidro Road and N.Jameson Ln., another would replace the the intersection where Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, and N. Jameson Ln. come together.

Some people can't wait to reduce the delays during busy commute hours, others think it will take away from the rural community they enjoy.

But many resident said they are trying to keep an open mind. They want to hear from engineers who consider roundabouts the safest way to reduce car verses pedestrian and bicycle accidents.

Santa Barbara County Public Works Department Deputy Director Chris Sneddon said the roundabouts are not a done deal. He said they are still working on the environmental review process and will engage the public again.

In the meantime, residents are getting used to detours while CalTrans works to repair damage to the Olive Mill Bridge and railing from the deadly Montecito mudslide on January 9.