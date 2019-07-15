Old Spanish Days changes announced with Fiesta arriving soon

Old Spanish Days is coordinated annually by a Board of Directors and a team of volunteers. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's biggest event of the year will be loaded with the traditional Fiesta summertime activities but there will be a significant change.

Old Spanish Day La Presidente Barbara Carroll says boys will now be included in what had traditionally been called the Flower Girls. It is now Los NInos de las Flores. Eight boys have already joined. The group participates in both parades, Fiesta Pequena at the Old Mission, visit convalescent homes and they greet visitors.

Old Spanish Days takes place officially from July 31 to August 4.

There are many other events that will also take place before and after the official dates, sponsored by specific groups including the Santa Barbara Realtors, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Carroll went through some of the main events at a news conference Friday morning at the Western Carriage Museum.

Also on hand was Lia Parker who was the first Spirit of Fiesta. She will be this year's Grand Marshal. Parker has been involved in Fiesta since she was 12 years old in the 1940's. This year she will be in a carriage as part of her role during the parade.

She said back then, she was chosen by the Old Spanish Days organizers. Today there is a dance competition before the Spirit and Junior Spirit are picked. They become ambassadors for the event and make numerous public appearances.

This year's theme is "Spirit of Community." Carroll was inspired by the way the community comes together with history and culture. She was first involved in Fiesta as a Flower Girl. In part, that is why she is pleased that boys are included. It gives them a gateway into the event and could encourage them to participate more in the future.

Old Spanish Days brings together multiple groups that represent the Spanish, Mexican, California Ranchero era, religion and family histories.

The annual parade, El Desifile Historico is expected to draw 100,000 visitor on August 2. It is the largest equestrian parade in the nation. It will be broadcast live on KEYT NewsChannel 3. There will also be live coverage of Fiesta Pequena.

A children's parade follows on Saturday morning August 3.

There are many free events throughout Old Spanish Days in several locations throughout the city.

The Fiesta Rodeo schedule includes Professional Bull Riding with some of the top riders in America competing.

For more information go to : https://oldspanishdays-fiesta.org/getting-involved/el-desfile-historico-parade