SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Old Mission Santa Barbara faithful stand by Pope

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:47 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:47 PM PDT

Local Catholic leader says his congregation stands by the Pope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rev. Larry Gosselin didn't shy away from talking about recent scandals and allegations in the Catholic church.

He said he stands by the Pope and wrote in an Old Mission Santa Barbara newsletter: We are, once again in these days, shaken with deep sadness, learning of the scandalous revelations that are coming out in the news over the abuse cases that we hear about from Pennsylvania. We find ourselves in the throngs of disbelief and horror, amid the news of abuses in morality and power. These acts of infidelity are leveled against the very sacredness of trust, of who we are as People of God, and what we are called to be in Christ. We are shocked and saddened, to our very core and with the sin and scandal that has come to our realization once again.

    In these days, we are truly humbled by these recent revelations with these acts of abuse, but we are also equally spiritually humbled by what we are to be in our responsibilities to act as members and ministers of the Church that is founded on the highest integrity of morality and spirituality. As people of God, we must not lose our sight of hope. "

He signed the letter "I am your brother, Fr. Larry, O.F.M.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29