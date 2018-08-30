Old Mission Santa Barbara faithful stand by Pope

Local Catholic leader says his congregation stands by the Pope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rev. Larry Gosselin didn't shy away from talking about recent scandals and allegations in the Catholic church.

He said he stands by the Pope and wrote in an Old Mission Santa Barbara newsletter: We are, once again in these days, shaken with deep sadness, learning of the scandalous revelations that are coming out in the news over the abuse cases that we hear about from Pennsylvania. We find ourselves in the throngs of disbelief and horror, amid the news of abuses in morality and power. These acts of infidelity are leveled against the very sacredness of trust, of who we are as People of God, and what we are called to be in Christ. We are shocked and saddened, to our very core and with the sin and scandal that has come to our realization once again.

In these days, we are truly humbled by these recent revelations with these acts of abuse, but we are also equally spiritually humbled by what we are to be in our responsibilities to act as members and ministers of the Church that is founded on the highest integrity of morality and spirituality. As people of God, we must not lose our sight of hope. "

He signed the letter "I am your brother, Fr. Larry, O.F.M.