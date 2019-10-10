News

Officials urge Central and South Counties to have plan for power outages: here's what they suggest

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

Video clip

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While the massive power outage in Northern California continues Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are in the clear for now.
However, PG&E and Emergency Management officials say to have a plan if the outages happen here.
      
Santa Barbara County officials are clarifying that a power shutoff warning sent to 32 Santa Maria areas was a mistake. They're still urging people on the Central and South Coast to be prepared though.

"We tell our customers to be prepared for an outage that could be 24 to 48 hours. Our goal is to get power on as soon as the weather event is over, and we are able to inspect our lines," said PG&E Spokesperson Brandy Merlo.
    
The Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management says the key is to be prepared like any other natural disaster.

"You want to have an emergency plan. You want to have a communications plan for how you will talk to your family. You want to have a kit that includes food water and flashlights," said Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard.
    
Officials say get a NOAA Weather Radio, which broadcast conditions.
Some models have a winding dial that can get a signal without power.
And if you have a generator make sure its apart of the solution and doesn't become a problem.
    
 "If you use a generator please make sure they are properly permitted that they are set up properly.
That they are not creating any issues back into the power grid," said Hubbard.
    
While there aren't any planned outages at the moment in the area, PG&E plans to continue monitoring the forecast for potential future shutoffs.

"We want people to be prepared and have a plan to be without power for several days," said PG&E spokesperson Linsey Paulo.
    
A combination of dry conditions, low humidity and high winds are among the factors used to make a decision on a power shutoff.
    
When asked if customers should anticipate frequent shutoffs during fire season a PG & E Spokesman said:

"We are continuing to make our system more reliable and wild fire-resistant. We will take the lessons learned and continue to work on our operational processes to try to improve the service to our customers."
     
A meeting will be held this Monday in Santa Maria for residents to learn more about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff programs. 

The meeting is on Monday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m.

At 511 East Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria 93455. It will be held at the county government center hearing room.

The community meeting on October 14 will be streamed live on the County's YouTube channel "CSBTV20". A video of the meeting will remain on YouTube for viewing at a later date.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5