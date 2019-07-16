Tortoise rescued from side of road in Santa Ynez, reunited with owner

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station helped reunite a missing tortoise with its owner. (CHP/Animal Rescue Team) [ + - ] A large adult tortoise has been reunited with its owner after it ran away (slowly) from home this week.

On Sunday evening, California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton station responded to a call about a large tortoise on the right shoulder of the 1600 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.

Before officers arrived on scene, the tortoise was scooped up by volunteers at the Animal Rescue Team. The tortoise was taken back to Animal Rescue Team while officers worked to locate the tortoise's owner.

About two hours after the initial call, CHP officers located the owners and reunited them with their tortoise.

Photos posted by both CHP and Animal Rescue Team shows the tortoise being loaded up into a CHP cruiser before being taken away.

Animal Rescue Team estimated that the tortoise weighed over 250 pounds. It's unclear if any officers were injured while lifting the tortoise. The tortoise -- whose name was not released -- was not charged with any crimes.